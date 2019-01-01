My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The Food Industry Is a 'Gold Rush' for Entrepreneurs, Says the Founder of Krave Jerky and a $40 Million Marshmallow Brand

The Food Industry Is a 'Gold Rush' for Entrepreneurs, Says the Founder of Krave Jerky and a $40 Million Marshmallow Brand

Jon Sebastiani, whose first business was acquired by Hershey, now leads snack company Smashmallow.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
When Acquiring a Company, Don't Forget About the People

When Acquiring a Company, Don't Forget About the People

The technology and talent acquired -- especially in high tech -- are the most valuable assets secured from an integration.
Andy Marsh | 6 min read
The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Bantam Bagels won funding from Lori Greiner to expand its business to retail.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Planning Your Exit Should Begin When You Launch

Planning Your Exit Should Begin When You Launch

Partner early on with the people you think will buy your business.
Greg Shepard | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End
Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End

Here's how to ensure an acquisition becomes a positive partnership -- for both your enterprise, and your people.
Armen Berjikly | 7 min read
Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition
Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition

The problems behind failed mergers rarely have anything to do with logistics or accounting or meeting sales benchmarks.
Ludovic Gaudé | 6 min read
These 9 Entrepreneurs Turned Down Acquisitions, and Their Businesses Are Doing Great
Entrepreneurs

These 9 Entrepreneurs Turned Down Acquisitions, and Their Businesses Are Doing Great

Even when offered millions, sometimes billions, of dollars, these entrepreneurs chose to hold their ground.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
How This Husband and Wife Duo Built a Company That Was Acquired by Nestle Only 5 Years After Its Founding
The Digest

How This Husband and Wife Duo Built a Company That Was Acquired by Nestle Only 5 Years After Its Founding

Sweet Earth Foods was started by food and marketing veterans who had a clear focus right from the beginning.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
VCs These Days Are Off Chasing Unicorns. But You Have Another Funding Option: Acquisition.
Acquisitions

VCs These Days Are Off Chasing Unicorns. But You Have Another Funding Option: Acquisition.

Showcasing that you have an innovative idea, understand your market need and have a talented team can get you in the door with the right potential partner.
Yaron Ben-Zvi | 5 min read
The Highly Profitable Growth Strategy that Probably Isn't on Your Radar but Should Be
Growth Strategies

The Highly Profitable Growth Strategy that Probably Isn't on Your Radar but Should Be

Growth through acquisition can be adapted to any size business.
Dixie Gillaspie | 4 min read
4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions
Entrepreneurs

4 Models for Building Value Through Acquisitions

If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
Microsoft Acquires Education Video Platform Flipgrid
News and Trends

Microsoft Acquires Education Video Platform Flipgrid

Plus, Benchling raises $14.5 million in a series B round and Sensible Object raises $3.2 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion
Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion

The web-based project hosting service attracts millions of developers and open source projects.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition
Selling a Business

How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition

Start early, and don't limit who you will sell to.
Mark Daoust | 7 min read