There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Acquisitions
Jon Sebastiani, whose first business was acquired by Hershey, now leads snack company Smashmallow.
The technology and talent acquired -- especially in high tech -- are the most valuable assets secured from an integration.
Bantam Bagels won funding from Lori Greiner to expand its business to retail.
Partner early on with the people you think will buy your business.
More From This Topic
Acquisitions
Here's how to ensure an acquisition becomes a positive partnership -- for both your enterprise, and your people.
Acquisitions
The problems behind failed mergers rarely have anything to do with logistics or accounting or meeting sales benchmarks.
Entrepreneurs
Even when offered millions, sometimes billions, of dollars, these entrepreneurs chose to hold their ground.
The Digest
Sweet Earth Foods was started by food and marketing veterans who had a clear focus right from the beginning.
Acquisitions
Showcasing that you have an innovative idea, understand your market need and have a talented team can get you in the door with the right potential partner.
Entrepreneurs
If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
News and Trends
Plus, Benchling raises $14.5 million in a series B round and Sensible Object raises $3.2 million.
Microsoft
The web-based project hosting service attracts millions of developers and open source projects.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?