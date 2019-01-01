My Queue

Acqusitions

Intel Buys 'Internet of Things' Chip Maker
Intel Buys 'Internet of Things' Chip Maker

The aim is to expand its range of chips used in Internet-connected gadgets.
Reuters | 2 min read
Dropbox Buys U.S.-Israeli Mobile Document Firm

CloudOn will become Dropbox's first Israeli office.
Reuters | 1 min read
Was Yahoo's Tumblr Acquisition a Flop?

The $1.1 billion acquisition has failed to deliver a desperately needed revenue boost, but that doesn't mean CEO Marissa Mayer should halt all acquisitions.
Miguel Helft | 6 min read
Elon Musk Admits to 'Conversations' With Apple About Tesla

Meanwhile, the electric car company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Skype: From Startup to $8.5B in Eight Years

How the internet calling service went from an idea to a multibillion-dollar acquisition in less than a decade.
Jason Fell