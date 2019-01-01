My Queue

Overcome This Common Entrepreneurial Struggle and Stop Sabotaging Your Progress
Entrepreneur Mindset

Overcome This Common Entrepreneurial Struggle and Stop Sabotaging Your Progress

Thinking it through before you make a move is smart. Overthinking it will keep you from ever making a move.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Want to Be Successful? You Have to Do This One Thing.

Want to Be Successful? You Have to Do This One Thing.

Too many people overlook the importance of taking action.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
3 Overlooked Truths New Entrepreneurs Must Be Aware of

3 Overlooked Truths New Entrepreneurs Must Be Aware of

Unanticipated challenges await from without and within. Fine-tuning your perspective will keep you on track.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
4 Bad Habits Blocking Your Great Idea From Becoming a Successful Business

4 Bad Habits Blocking Your Great Idea From Becoming a Successful Business

That wonderful thrill you experience when you explain your brilliant idea to everybody you know is a weak substitute for accomplishing something.
Daniel Marlin | 5 min read
In Prison I Found Freedom Through My Personal Discipline

In Prison I Found Freedom Through My Personal Discipline

Even when we have no control over external circumstances we retain control of actions and reactions.
Mansal Denton | 7 min read

Wanted: A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action
Entrepreneurs

Wanted: A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action

Lip service won't get you, or your business, anywhere. Say what you mean, mean what you say, and act on it -- each and every time.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Don't Lose That All-Important Sense of Urgency. Do It -- Now!
Entrepreneur Mindset

Don't Lose That All-Important Sense of Urgency. Do It -- Now!

Creating a mindset shift that prioritizes a sense of urgency in your life can be a game changer for you -- just as it has been for me.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
To End the Procrastination Stalling Every Change You Want to Make, Just Add 'GO!'
Getting Things Done

To End the Procrastination Stalling Every Change You Want to Make, Just Add 'GO!'

The only force that can end inertia and set us in motion toward our dreams is volition.
Daniel DiPiazza | 6 min read
Are You Ready to Start Conquering Your Dangerous Addiction to Comfort?
Procrastination

Are You Ready to Start Conquering Your Dangerous Addiction to Comfort?

Defeat procrastination right now, while reading this column.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
Decisions, Decisions: What Separates Leaders From the Rest
Leadership

Decisions, Decisions: What Separates Leaders From the Rest

The real leaders are those who take action.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
You've Been an Intrapreneur. Are You Ready to Unleash Your Inner Entrepreneur?
Leadership Qualities

You've Been an Intrapreneur. Are You Ready to Unleash Your Inner Entrepreneur?

Find out the difference between the two roles from someone who has started a venture as his own company as well as worked on startups within firms.
Brent Daily | 5 min read