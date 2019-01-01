My Queue

Activism

What Everyone Should Know About the Global Water Crisis
Environmental Protection

Entrepreneur Seth Siegel is on a mission to prevent the fast-approaching global water crisis and offers ways for you to get involved.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
SeaWorld, Southwest Airlines Terminate Partnership Amid 'Blackfish' Fallout

While the companies chalked it up to 'shifting priorities,' the announcement comes on the heels of widespread urgings by animal activists.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
We the People Want McDonald's to Give Us a Veggie Burger

More than 87,000 people including celebs such as Ellen DeGeneres and Pamela Anderson have signed a petition asking McDonald's for a McVeggie.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Internet Activists Plan Day of Action to Protest Mass Surveillance

Members of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Demand Progress and activists at large will mobilize on Feb. 11 to protest the NSA's surveillance tactics.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read