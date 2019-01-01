My Queue

actress

#6 Bollywood Actresses who Turned Entrepreneurs
actress

#6 Bollywood Actresses who Turned Entrepreneurs

The divas now want career beyond the glam and glitterati and that is what drawing them to entrepreneurship
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Producing a Film at the Age of 25, was Biggest Turning Point for Anushka Sharma

Producing a Film at the Age of 25, was Biggest Turning Point for Anushka Sharma

Do Indian actresses only know how to make fortune or they know how to make money on their fortune. Anushka Sharma has an answer.
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
How Anushka Sharma is Making her Mark on-screen and Behind the Scenes

How Anushka Sharma is Making her Mark on-screen and Behind the Scenes

Unapologetic, confident and comfortable - that's what Anushka Sharma stands for.
Punita Sabharwal | 6 min read