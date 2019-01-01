My Queue

How to Optimize Ad Placement and Maximize Revenue
Never give your audience a reason to activate their ad blockers.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
In the Ad-Blocking Arms Race, Relationships are the Most Valuable Currency

Content publishers must work directly with their target audience to best serve user needs.
Tony D’anna | 4 min read
Dear Zuckerberg: You Cannot Stop Ad Blocking. No One Can.

Facebook's found a new way to dodge ad blockers - but the advantage will always be on our side
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
Here's Why I won't Remove My Ad Blocker Even If Indian Media Companies Force Me

Almost all major Indian media websites have added ad-block detectors and this effects the future internet as we know it
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
YouTube Attempts to Sue Against Video Downloaders

Should you be worried? Probably not, yet
Rustam Singh | 3 min read

UK's First Network Backed Ad Blocking is Going to Test Out Soon
Network backed ad blocking raises serious debates on the future of the internet as we know it
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
How To Block All Ads System-wide Forever Without Using Ad Blockers - For Free
Now you an block ads system wide, without using any software at all forever - for free without using any software at all
Rustam Singh | 4 min read