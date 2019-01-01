My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ad campaigns

#5 Mistakes to Avoid in Programmatic Advertising
Advertising

#5 Mistakes to Avoid in Programmatic Advertising

Programmatic Advertising demands a full-fledged team to perform various tasks in real time and leaving no scope for errors.
Nitin Gupta | 4 min read
#2 Facebook Advertising Mistakes That Even Experienced Marketers Make

#2 Facebook Advertising Mistakes That Even Experienced Marketers Make

Create ad sets with multiple images to narrow down those images that attract the most attention from your audience
Abhishek Shah | 6 min read
Why Snapchat Marketing Stinks Big Time

Why Snapchat Marketing Stinks Big Time

Poor analytics and expensive ad costs are at the top of the list.
Eric Samson | 7 min read
#4 Strategies From 2016's Best Global Ads To Help Build Your Brand's Image

#4 Strategies From 2016's Best Global Ads To Help Build Your Brand's Image

#4 ad strategies that brands can pick to foster engagement as well as encourage their brand.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read