Online Marketing

Forget Fake News -- It's Fake Traffic You Need to Worry About

One dollar of every three spent advertising online is lost to ad fraud.
Serenity Gibbons | 7 min read
A New Way to Examine and Tackle Mobile Ad Fraud

Anti-fraud solutions will help to advance the entire mobile ad ecosystem.
Paul H. Müller | 7 min read
3 Ways to Protect Your Company Against Pervasive Ad Fraud

Never deal with anyone you can't talk to.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
How AI Is Addressing the Fraud in Advertising: Here's What You Need to Know

According to Forrester, 20 percent of marketers' budgets is being wasted on fake traffic.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Telltale Signs You Have an Ad Fraud Problem

Don't let ad fraudsters win. It's time to fight back.
Eli Martin | 7 min read

How Ad Fraud Ruins the Internet

Ad fraud is infiltrating the Internet, and it affects every single one of us.
Eli Martin | 7 min read