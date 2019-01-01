My Queue

ad revenue

3 Secrets That Just May Send Your Web Revenues Surging
3 Secrets That Just May Send Your Web Revenues Surging

Ad optimization and a move from affiliate offers to building your own offers are just two of the ways to get your revenues moving.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Facebook Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings as Ad Sales Jump

The company's third-quarter results were helped by the launch of new ad services and updates to its mobile app.
Reuters | 2 min read
Pinterest Kills Off Affiliate Links Program, Leaves 'Power Pinners' in the Lurch

The Pinterest gravy train is over for brands, bloggers and Pinfluencers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read