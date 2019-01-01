My Queue

Adafruit

Check Your Ego at the Door and Keep Meetings to 15 Minutes
Limor Fried

Check Your Ego at the Door and Keep Meetings to 15 Minutes

Limor Fried, CEO and founder of Adafruit, talks about how her team keeps meetings short.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
'Success Is Not a Number,' So Don't Chase Goals That Leave You Unsatisfied

'Success Is Not a Number,' So Don't Chase Goals That Leave You Unsatisfied

Limor Fried, founder and CEO of Adafruit, says that finding fulfillment from her mission allowed her to grow her company from a dorm-room operation to a $40 million business.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Limor Fried of Adafruit: Your Cause Should Be the Engine That Drives Your Company Forward

Limor Fried of Adafruit: Your Cause Should Be the Engine That Drives Your Company Forward

The founder and CEO of the engineering kits manufacturer says that the company's goal of inspiring future makers makes 'management so easy.'
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
This CEO Never Expected to Be a CEO. And She Says That's Her Secret Weapon.

This CEO Never Expected to Be a CEO. And She Says That's Her Secret Weapon.

Limor Fried, the founder and CEO of Adafruit, explains her approach to being a boss.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Limor Fried on What's Ahead for Manufacturing

Limor Fried on What's Ahead for Manufacturing

This innovator predicts how maker technologies will change in years to come.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Investing in Infrastructure Helped Adafruit Industries Expand
Growth Strategies

Investing in Infrastructure Helped Adafruit Industries Expand

In this video, founder Limor Fried explains how organic growth helped the company invest and grow.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read