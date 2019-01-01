My Queue

Adafruit Industries

Limor Fried's 7 Strategies for Consistent Growth
Entrepreneur360

Limor Fried's 7 Strategies for Consistent Growth

The Adafruit Industries founder shares the driving forces behind her success.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries: You Can't Outsource Knowledge (Podcast)

Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries: You Can't Outsource Knowledge (Podcast)

In our second podcast, Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries explains why you need to know your business inside and out.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Say 'No' to Stale Thinking

Say 'No' to Stale Thinking

Keep your business fresh as it matures.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
The Best Idea I've Stolen

The Best Idea I've Stolen

From concert halls to Pixar, inspiration can come from a wide variety of sources.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
Stay Human to Stay Creative

Stay Human to Stay Creative

To be innovative, run your business but don't let it run you.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read

To Innovate, Trust Completely and Fail Quickly
Thought Leaders

To Innovate, Trust Completely and Fail Quickly

Trust your employees ideas and be open to change.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
Don't Just Track Data - Understand It
Thought Leaders

Don't Just Track Data - Understand It

Numbers alone can't run your business. Make sure you understand the data you're collecting.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Want to Be More Innovative? Do This.
Thought Leaders

Want to Be More Innovative? Do This.

Every company wants to be innovative, but not every company knows how to do it. Here's how you start.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Limor Fried on What's Ahead for Manufacturing
Manufacturing

Limor Fried on What's Ahead for Manufacturing

This innovator predicts how maker technologies will change in years to come.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
What's Changed -- and What Hasn't -- Since Winning Entrepreneur of 2012
Limor Fried

What's Changed -- and What Hasn't -- Since Winning Entrepreneur of 2012

Limor Fried describes the growth her company has experienced since being recognized in our annual entrepreneurship competition.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read