AdEasy

[Funding Alert] AdEasy Raises Funding From Japan's E-gift Service Provider Giftee Malaysia
Funding

[Funding Alert] AdEasy Raises Funding From Japan's E-gift Service Provider Giftee Malaysia

The fresh funds bring AdEasy's valuation to RM17.5 million (approximately US$4.1 million)
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read