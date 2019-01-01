My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

adicción al celular

Esta compañía quiere ayudarte a superar tu adicción al teléfono (con parches)
adicción al celular

Esta compañía quiere ayudarte a superar tu adicción al teléfono (con parches)

Imagina una vida en la que no estés revisando tu teléfono constantemente.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Adolescencia y adicción al celular, la combinación de la infelicidad

Adolescencia y adicción al celular, la combinación de la infelicidad

Los adolescentes que sufren adicción al celular son "notablemente" más infelices que los que invierten más tiempo en otras actividades, como el deporte o la lectura, según un estudio de la Universidad Estatal de San Diego.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read