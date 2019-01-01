My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

adicción al facebook

Facebook y Google generan una adicción similar a la de los juegos de azar
Tecnología

Facebook y Google generan una adicción similar a la de los juegos de azar

El multimillonario George Soros compara la adicción que generan los juegos de azar con la que provocan los servicios de Google y Facebook.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read