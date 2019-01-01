My Queue

Adiccion tecnologia

Organizan #DetoxTec en México
Noticias

Organizan #DetoxTec en México

Este programa de un fin de semana busca la desintoxicación tecnológica de los participantes con actividades de aventura y relajación.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
5 pasos para la desintoxicación tecnológica

5 pasos para la desintoxicación tecnológica

Un experto comparte tips para deshacerte de la adicción a los smartphones y tablets. Mejorará tu salud y estarás más presente.
Stephanie Vozza | 4 min read
3 tips para ser menos tecno-dependiente

3 tips para ser menos tecno-dependiente

¿Todo el tiempo revisas tu smartphone? Estos consejos te ayudarán a disminuir la ansiedad relacionada con la tecnología.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read