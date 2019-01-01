My Queue

administración del tiempo

101 tips de administración del tiempo que te ayudarán a aumentar tu productividad diaria
Productividad

Hay muchas cosas que puedes hacer para eliminar las ineficiencias y sacar más trabajo en cada hora que inviertes.
John Rampton | 15+ min read
No permitas que lo "urgente" sobrepase a lo "importante"

La diferencia entre ambas es la clave para administrar mejor tu tiempo y es vital para hacer crecer tu negocio
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read