Adobe

Staying Ahead of the Curve: How the Customer Experience Is Evolving
Customer Experience

Abandoned but not alone, BlackBerry shows us all that the customer experience is everything. The smartest businesses anticipate customer needs before they manifest.
Rashan Dixon | 7 min read
Learn Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign For Less Than $35

This 41-hour training covers Adobe's most important graphic design tools to help you fast-track a creative career.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices

The Entrepreneur Index™ hit the skids on Monday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tech Giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Both Up Over $20 Per Share

The Entrepreneur Index™ surged on Thursday.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Adobe Officially Killing Flash by the End of 2020

In just a few short years, Flash Player will be going away for good -- news that's probably music to the ears of IT security pros everywhere.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read

More From This Topic

People Thought Google and Adobe Would Crush My Startup. Actually, They Gave Us Our Biggest Breaks.
Competition

Small companies in niche markets can use their specialization and nimbleness as powerful competitive advantages.
Aytekin Tank | 6 min read
The Work Perk That Matters More Than Free Food, Gym Equipment or an Open-Office Plan
Office Culture

Adobe's "Work in Progress" report will make you rethink what really motivates you in the office.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Adobe Issues Emergency Update to Flash After Ransomware Attacks
Adobe

The software maker urged the more than 1 billion users of Flash on Windows, Mac, Chrome and Linux computers to update the product as quickly as possible.
Reuters | 3 min read
Brands Must Embrace Cable Cord-Cutters for Marketing Effectiveness
On-Demand

The rise in on-demand services is causing significant challenges for brands.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Google Just Revealed When It's Banning Adobe Flash From Its Display Ads
Technology

Until recently, up to 90 percent of rich media ads on desktop reportedly used Flash.
Will Heilpern | 2 min read
Adobe's Latest Product Lets You Turn a Photo of a Document Into a Fully Functional Digital File
Adobe

The global software giant's new mobile-optimized cloud streamlines the process of creating, editing, sharing and signing documents on the fly.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Hey Designers, Dream On
Photoshop

Photoshop celebrates 25 years with a beautiful, artistic video montage.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Apple, Google Reach New Deal to End U.S. Lawsuit Over Employee Poaching
Legal Issues

The settlement aims to resolve an antitrust class action lawsuit by tech workers.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning
Management Lessons Leadership

A young entrepreneur explains the benefits of the advice he received from an seasoned executive at a large company.
Jerry Jao | 5 min read
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
Internet TV

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read