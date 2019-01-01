My Queue

Adolfo Babatz

Endeavor México reconoce a Adolfo Babatz, CEO de Clip, como Emprendedor del Año
Endeavor

Adolfo Babatz, cofundador y CEO de Clip, la solución tecnológica que permite convertir cualquier teléfono inteligente o tableta en una terminal bancaria, fue galardonado como el Emprendedor del Año por Endeavor México en su gala anual.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read