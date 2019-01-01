ADP Reports

My Queue

Thanks to Auto Industry Rebound, Franchising Booms in November
Jobs

After a slow October, the franchising industry added nearly 25,000 jobs last month.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Restaurants Aside, Employment in the Franchise Industry Slumps in October (Infographic)

Job growth in the franchise industry slowed down in the second half of 2014, compared to a strong growth March through June.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Restaurant Job Growth Rebounds in March (Infographic)

After a grim February, restaurants once again ruled as the largest job creators in the franchise sector.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Restaurant Job Growth Plunges in February (Infographic)

In February, franchised restaurants added only 1,390 new jobs, a sharp drop from recent months.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Industry Finishes Strong in 2013 (Infographic)

The U.S. added 30,250 franchise jobs in December, bringing the 2013 total to a whopping 229,000.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

99 Percent of November's Franchise Growth Was in the Restaurant Industry (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

According to the ADP National Franchise Report, the U.S. added 13,070 new franchise jobs in the last month, with 12,970 of them in the restaurant sector.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Jobs Power 20 Percent of Total Private-Sector Growth in October (Infographic)
Franchises

The franchise industry created 25,060 jobs in October, far exceeding the previous month's growth.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Franchise Sector Adds 15,000 Jobs as Growth Continues to Outpace Broader Market (Infographic)
Franchises

The franchise industry created over 15,000 new jobs in September, according to the ADP National Franchise Report.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Private-Sector Hiring Slows in August; Medium-Sized Businesses Drive New Payrolls
Growth Strategies

The private sector added 176,000 new jobs in August, down from 198,000 in July and marking the lowest level since May, according to the ADP Employment Report.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read
Free Trade Bad for Workers? Don't Believe It
Growth Strategies

There has been much angst over the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement, but the argument that freer trade is bad for workers doesn't hold water, writes Ray Hennessey.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Small Businesses Fuel Private Sector Hiring in July
Growth Strategies

The private sector added 200,000 jobs in July, with small businesses once again accounting for the lion's share of employment, according to the ADP National Employment Report.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read
Report: Franchise Jobs Grow at Twice U.S. Rate
Franchises

A new report today from ADP and Moody's shows the franchise industry added nearly 20,000 jobs in May.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Unemployment Rate Slightly Higher Amid Modest Job Growth
Growth Strategies

Consumer confidence takes a hit from the payroll tax hike, as unemployment holds at nearly the same levels since September.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Small Business Job Growth Continues
Growth Strategies

ADP's November Jobs Report shows the largest small business payroll increase since July.
Cheryl Winokur Munk