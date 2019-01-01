My Queue

Everybody Fails. Here's How to Make the Best of It.
It's a part of life, so learn from it.
Matthew Wilson | 5 min read
Use This Mindset to Help Everyone in Your Network Succeed

Animus Women's Innovation Summit founder Lucienne Gigante says providing economic opportunities for women is what will set our global communities on a path to prosperity.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
8 Essentials for Developing Mental Fortitude

Adversity is inevitable, but you have to work to develop the strength to get through it successfully.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
When Keith Jarrett Played on a Very Broken Piano...and Then Sold 3.5 Million Albums?

Talk about dealing with adversity
Gene Marks | 3 min read
6 Lessons This Marine Veteran Learned Overcoming PTSD, Alcoholism and Suicidal Thoughts to Build a Successful Business

All the gifts worth unwrapping come packaged in adversity. Struggle is what makes us value them.
Akshay Nanavati | 8 min read

Life Lessons From 6 Unsung Leaders Who Rose to the Occasion
In our celebrity-fixated culture we too often overlook ordinary people who tackle immense challenges without applause.
Dipti Parmar | 6 min read
What A Kentucky Derby Darkhorse Can Teach Us About Adversity
Patch, the one-eyed contender, taught us that you don't have to win a championship to be a champion.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The Best Thing to Do When You Get Knocked Down Flat on Your Face
How do the best salespeople carry on after being told "no" so many times? First, they stop feeling sorry for themselves.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
3 Examples From the Battlefield of Discipline Succeeding In the Face of Adversity
Whether on the battlefield or in the boardroom, these principles will ensure victory in the face of adversity.
Mansal Denton | 5 min read
Business Challenges Are When Your Team Builds Muscle and Confidence
A firm's capacity to emerge stronger from adversity is similar to muscle growth in the human body.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger
If life knocks you down seven times, make sure you get up eight.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Don't Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Emotionally
Just scraping by financially is bad enough. Try not to go there with your soul, either.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
These Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs Once Were Homeless
Be inspired by these contemporary, real-life Horatio Alger stories of hard work and success.
John Rampton | 6 min read
5 Ways You Benefit From Sharing Your Story Of Struggle
You can't fully share the lessons you've learned with sharing the tough way you were taught.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
6 Ways Beloved Leaders Demonstrate Strength and Empathy
Insensitive leaders are tolerated in good times but only empathetic leaders can be confident the team will rally in crisis.
Peter Diamond | 3 min read