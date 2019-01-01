There are no Videos in your queue.
Advertising Strategies
Advertising
Colonel Sanders's newest incarnation is fiercely defending the fried chicken chain's 11 blends of herbs and spices.
To catch the eyes of pixel-jaded consumers, creative brands are taking it outside.
If consumers associate your product with fear, they may not have a strong connection to your brand.
Reach your prospects effectively with this innovative marketing strategy.
Done right, emotional marketing helps marketers differentiate and compete in this changing environment, and conveys a brand's values, interests and passion.
Advertising Strategies
With a larger average household size and high spending power, Hispanics are loyal to the brands they love, which creates a perfect opportunity for brand marketers.
Brands
If your business isn't politics, keep politics out of your business.
Native Advertising
Consider that 32 percent of consumers are open to sharing a native ad with friends, family and colleagues, while only 19 percent of consumers will share traditional banner ads.
Advertising
Data science provides a real answer to a multi-million dollar question.
Advertising
Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Storytelling
At its heart, great content marketing is simply good storytelling. You can do that, can't you?
Advertising Strategies
Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Outdoor advertising
Today's new breed of out-of-home advertisers are challenging the digital advertising platform.
Marketing Mistakes
Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
