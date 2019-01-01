Advisory Board 101

There are no Videos in your queue.
Serving on a corporate board can be a rewarding way to work hard, learn a lot and collaborate with extraordinary leaders.
Our entrepreneur expert Jeff Golfman breaks down each board and how founders can utilize them.
The right group of advisers can help streamline a plan to get your hot new product to the right markets.
Seeking out and forming a relationship with an advisor takes a lot of time for founders, so please make it worth their while.
While entrepreneurs look to form an advisory board for insight, connections and other resources, they do have another important purpose.
To ensure you get the most out of your advisory board, entrepreneurs need to invest time and energy into this relationship. Otherwise, they can be a waste of time for both parties.
Attracting advisors is one thing but if you forget to do this important step, you could put the relationship in jeopardy.
An advisory board can be essential to a startup's success. But it isn't always easy to get busy professionals to join you team. Here are five tips on getting them to say yes.
