advisorymandi

Advisorymandi Founders Roll-Out Invest19 to Help Small Investors Beyond Metros Grow Wealth
FinTech

Advisorymandi Founders Roll-Out Invest19 to Help Small Investors Beyond Metros Grow Wealth

Invest19 uses AI, ML and data science along with the right blend of agent network to simplify, automate and improve user experience in the stock markets, for both for retail investors and stock brokers
Shipra Singh | 5 min read