My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Aereo

Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.
Streaming TV

Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.

As of today, you no longer need an invite to get your Sling on. Here's what it is, what you can stream and for how much.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Defiant Streaming TV Startup Aereo Finally Caves, Files For Bankruptcy

Defiant Streaming TV Startup Aereo Finally Caves, Files For Bankruptcy

Unable to rebound from a devastating Supreme Court loss, Aereo is finally throwing in the towel.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Federal Court Shuts Down Aereo's Final Argument to Save Itself

Federal Court Shuts Down Aereo's Final Argument to Save Itself

The live TV-streaming service will have to continue its fight at the district level.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Aereo's Plan B: Fine, We're a Cable Provider

Aereo's Plan B: Fine, We're a Cable Provider

The streaming TV startup that lost against big broadcasters in the Supreme Court is still not giving up. It's giving in. Well, sort of. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Aereo Pauses Service, Says 'Journey Is Far From Done'

Aereo Pauses Service, Says 'Journey Is Far From Done'

Despite a devastating loss in U.S. Supreme court, founder Chet Kanojia promises to press on. But his options remain unclear.
Jason Fell | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal
Technology

Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal

It's official. The disruptive broadcast TV streaming service is finished.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
Internet TV

Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Aereo Faces Off Against Broadcast Giants in Supreme Court Today
Cloud Computing

Aereo Faces Off Against Broadcast Giants in Supreme Court Today

The controversial streaming TV startup has battled broadcast goliaths before -- and won both times. Will it prevail again? Either way, Aereo's fate could forever change the way we watch TV.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Aereo Founder: If We Lose, 'We Have No Plan B'
Innovators

Aereo Founder: If We Lose, 'We Have No Plan B'

Chet Kanojia, network TV's Enemy No. 1, is looking to expand his controversial business even as he heads to the Supreme Court to defend it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'
Aereo

Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'

Aereo, which snatches over-the-air TV signals and streams them on the internet for a few dollars a month, is determined to prevail over the TV networks trying to bring it down.
Jason Ankeny | 11 min read
By Cutting Out Content Providers, Is Aereo Gaming the System?
Aereo

By Cutting Out Content Providers, Is Aereo Gaming the System?

Startup's streaming of live TV content on the internet will be at the center of a Supreme Court case soon.
Michael Moroney | 4 min read
Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'
Innovation

Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'

The bold startup once again slams big broadcasters for claiming its business model thrashes copyright laws, setting the tone for its defense in a federal court battle that begins next month.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
In Aereo's Battle With Broadcasters, Justice Department Picks a Side
Aereo

In Aereo's Battle With Broadcasters, Justice Department Picks a Side

The digital TV startup faces some additional hurdles as it continues to expand.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Aereo Just Raised $34 Million to Expand 50 Percent in Next 3 Months
Finance

Aereo Just Raised $34 Million to Expand 50 Percent in Next 3 Months

Broadcasters want the U.S. Supreme Court to shut down Aereo, but investors are placing a big bet on its future survival.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Aereo to Broadcasters: Bring It On
Growth Strategies

Aereo to Broadcasters: Bring It On

The digital TV startup says it will not oppose a decision by broadcasting companies to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Jason Fell | 2 min read

Aereo was a private technology company founded in 2012 by Chet Kanojia, which allowed users to watch television live or at a later time on their internet devices, eliminating the need for a cable box. However, they went bankrupt in 2014 after the U.S. Supreme Court determined that this practice broke copyright law.