Aeropostale

Teen Apparel Chain Aeropostale Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Teen Apparel Chain Aeropostale Files for Bankruptcy Protection

After years of losses, the company said in March it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Reuters | 2 min read
Suffering Major Losses, Aeropostale to Explore Strategic Alternatives, Including Sale

The clothing retailer has had 13 quarterly losses in a row.
Reuters | 2 min read
American Eagle, Aeropostale Abandon Logos as They Look for Edge

The decisions by the apparel companies to abandon the logo-covered clothing that made them popular in the 1990s and 2000s could give them an edge over bigger rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reuters | 2 min read