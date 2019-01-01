My Queue

Affirmations

Entrepreneur Mindset

Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset

Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
Start Every Day With This Mantra to Become a Happier Person

Start Every Day With This Mantra to Become a Happier Person

How positive affirmations can improve your day and help you achieve.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
Feeling Stuck in a Rut? Here's How to Burst Out and Thrive.

Feeling Stuck in a Rut? Here's How to Burst Out and Thrive.

Find your groove with these habits that build courage and personal strength.
Anne Grady | 6 min read
3 Ways to Have a Positive Attitude Amid Failure

3 Ways to Have a Positive Attitude Amid Failure

Attitude creates effects in your life whether you select it or not. Do yourself a favor, pick an attitude that uplifts you.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read

Motivation

7 Easy Ways for Entrepreneurs to Boost Motivation Every Day
Motivation

7 Easy Ways for Entrepreneurs to Boost Motivation Every Day

Staying motivated is a daily choice to see the significance in what others could grind you down.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Success

Why Affirmations Have Failed You and 4 Steps to Change That
Success

Why Affirmations Have Failed You and 4 Steps to Change That

Affirmations work, it's wishful thinking that doesn't.
Hal Elrod | 7 min read
4 Ways You Are Your Own Worst Enemy
Leadership Qualities

4 Ways You Are Your Own Worst Enemy

Reframe the ways you address your entrepreneur self. You'll be surprised by the power of your pep talk.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read