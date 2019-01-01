My Queue

Affluent Customers

What Inspired Beacon to Build an Affluent Social Network in the Sky
A daily and direct pan-national flight from San Francisco to India's Silicon Valley inspired this startup's unique service.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
7 Luxe Products for Productivity and Style

There's no reason why efficiency can't be elegant.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Best Way to Connect With the Affluent Customers You Want

To find the affluent target market you're seeking, you have to know where to look. One marketing expert shares how.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
6 Benefits of Mission-Driven Marketing -- And How to Do It Right

By buying from a company that's actively doing something praiseworthy, affluent consumers feel they're helping out as well-without having to do anything other than make a purchase they were going to make anyway. Find out how you can align your company with a cause they'd like to support.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
The 3 Forces That Will Pre-Sell Your Products for You

Learn how to use media, marketing and PR to make your target audience aware of your business so they'll want to buy from you.
Dan S. Kennedy | 8 min read

How to Gain the 'X' Factor That Attracts Affluent Customers
Affluent Customers

It's not enough to simply be an expert. Learn this to increase sales.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
How to 'StorySell' Your Way to a Sale
Storytelling

Everyone loves a good story. Find out how to improve your storytelling skills to increase your sales to the affluent.
Dan S. Kennedy | 7 min read
The Emotional Factors That Drive the Buying Behavior of Affluent Customers
Marketing

Find out which 'E-Factors' are pushing the purchase of goods and services by those with money.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
Three Ways to Raise Prices Without Losing Customers
Marketing

Charging more for your products and services can be easier than you think.
Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs | 4 min read