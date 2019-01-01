There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Affluent Customers
You've Arrived
A daily and direct pan-national flight from San Francisco to India's Silicon Valley inspired this startup's unique service.
There's no reason why efficiency can't be elegant.
To find the affluent target market you're seeking, you have to know where to look. One marketing expert shares how.
By buying from a company that's actively doing something praiseworthy, affluent consumers feel they're helping out as well-without having to do anything other than make a purchase they were going to make anyway. Find out how you can align your company with a cause they'd like to support.
Learn how to use media, marketing and PR to make your target audience aware of your business so they'll want to buy from you.
More From This Topic
Storytelling
Everyone loves a good story. Find out how to improve your storytelling skills to increase your sales to the affluent.
Marketing
Find out which 'E-Factors' are pushing the purchase of goods and services by those with money.
Marketing
Charging more for your products and services can be easier than you think.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?