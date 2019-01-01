My Queue

Affordable Care Act

New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern
Health Insurance

New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern

Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect

Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect

AHPs may be a good option for many small businesses, but they do have drawbacks.
Chas Rampenthal | 5 min read
Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow

Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow

Business growth is slowed by the shortage of skilled workers, even as millions of workers are underemployed and looking for more opportunity.
Brent Messenger | 5 min read
Don't Wait for the Government: Entrepreneurs Are Keeping America Great

Don't Wait for the Government: Entrepreneurs Are Keeping America Great

Entrepreneurs are helping their local communities by introducing products and technologies for new markets across the country.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Open Enrollment: An Important Moment for America's Self-Employed

Open Enrollment: An Important Moment for America's Self-Employed

More than a million self-employed people have purchased insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Rhett Buttle and Katie Vlietstra | 4 min read

Empowering Entrepreneurship Begins With Affordable Health Coverage
Health Insurance

Empowering Entrepreneurship Begins With Affordable Health Coverage

The gig economy that generates the talent startups can afford depends upon health insurance freelancers can afford.
Brent Messenger | 6 min read
Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams
Health Insurance

Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams

Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
Micha Kaufman | 4 min read
Ditch the Political Gamesmanship -- How Entrepreneurship Can Fix Healthcare
Affordable Care Act

Ditch the Political Gamesmanship -- How Entrepreneurship Can Fix Healthcare

Instead of trying to replace Obamacare, let's let entrepreneurs play a prominent role in fixing our broken healthcare system.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
3 Problems Stunting Entrepreneurship Across the U.S.
Entrepreneurs

3 Problems Stunting Entrepreneurship Across the U.S.

Obsolete educational systems, inadequate broadband access and the unrelieved economic insecurity of self employment stymie economic development.
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?
Health Insurance

Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 8 min read
3 Things Your Health-Insurance Broker Might Not Tell You About Open Enrollment
Affordable Care Act

3 Things Your Health-Insurance Broker Might Not Tell You About Open Enrollment

One of them could cost you thousands in fines.
Michael Stahl | 5 min read
3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance
Health Insurance

3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance

Keep these three considerations in mind when you begin shopping around for health insurance plans.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 9 min read
Should You Tell Customers You're Raising Prices to Pay for Health Insurance?
Employee Benefits

Should You Tell Customers You're Raising Prices to Pay for Health Insurance?

Rising costs have to be paid for with higher prices or lower profits.
Dan Steiner | 4 min read
Study: Businesses Are Opting for Freelancers to Dodge Health Care Fees
Small Businesses

Study: Businesses Are Opting for Freelancers to Dodge Health Care Fees

Companies are trying to adapt to new business environment following the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More
The Government

Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More

An annual survey of sentiment among the owner of small businesses finds only one in four thinks the government is doing enough for business.
Brian Sutter | 5 min read
The Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, was signed into law on March 23, 2010 and represents one of the largest overhauls of the U.S. healthcare system since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s. The law’s purpose is to increase the availability, quality and affordability of health insurance, and will use mandates, subsidies and exchanges to help reduce costs to patients and the government. 