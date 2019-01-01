There are no Videos in your queue.
Affordable Care Act
Health Insurance
Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
AHPs may be a good option for many small businesses, but they do have drawbacks.
Business growth is slowed by the shortage of skilled workers, even as millions of workers are underemployed and looking for more opportunity.
Entrepreneurs are helping their local communities by introducing products and technologies for new markets across the country.
More than a million self-employed people have purchased insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Health Insurance
The gig economy that generates the talent startups can afford depends upon health insurance freelancers can afford.
Health Insurance
Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
Affordable Care Act
Instead of trying to replace Obamacare, let's let entrepreneurs play a prominent role in fixing our broken healthcare system.
Entrepreneurs
Obsolete educational systems, inadequate broadband access and the unrelieved economic insecurity of self employment stymie economic development.
Health Insurance
Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
Health Insurance
Keep these three considerations in mind when you begin shopping around for health insurance plans.
Employee Benefits
Rising costs have to be paid for with higher prices or lower profits.
Small Businesses
Companies are trying to adapt to new business environment following the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
The Government
An annual survey of sentiment among the owner of small businesses finds only one in four thinks the government is doing enough for business.
The
Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, was signed into law on March 23, 2010 and represents one of the largest overhauls of the U.S. healthcare system since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s. The law’s purpose is to increase the availability, quality and affordability of health insurance, and will use mandates, subsidies and exchanges to help reduce costs to patients and the government.
