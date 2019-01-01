My Queue

Affordable Health Act

Health Insurance

The Top 4 Ways to Engage Your Employees in Their Own Healthcare

With costs rising precariously, employees must become more savvy consumers. Employers can help.
Steve Auerbach | 5 min read
7 Ways to Prep Your Employees for Open Enrollment in Health Insurance

The dizzying array of options and acronyms baffle people who are not specialists. Your team depends on HR for guidance.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Why Health-Care Franchising Is Entering a Boom Time

Enterprising businesspeople are finding that the franchise model can dispense routine medical services as efficiently as it delivers fried chicken or oil changes.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Entrepreneurs at ZocDoc Say They Can Solve a Major Obamacare Concern

The Affordable Care Act brings more patients into the healthcare system but does not increase the number of doctors. The only short-term solution is to be more efficient.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Still Sorting Through Your Company's Healthcare Options? We Can Help

December enrollment deadlines for many health plans – including Obamacare's new SHOP exchanges – are looming. Signup can be tricky and complex, but we help you navigate your choices.
Arlene Weintraub | 4 min read