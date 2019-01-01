My Queue

African-Americans

21 Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders From Throughout American History
Ready For Anything

The words of these 21 individuals will inspire you to do more.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring Black Female Entrepreneurs

Black female business owners are a booming economic force in the U.S. Here are nine women leading the charge.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
10 of the Most Influential African-American Inventors

To celebrate Black History Month, check out these genius inventions from African-Americans.
Rose Leadem | 9 min read
AfroTech Inspires African-American Millennials

AfroTech, an informative and inspiring conference, featured a wide array of panels for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
Black Is the New Black: An African-American Entrepreneur's Manifesto

The greatest satisfaction for those who have broken business barriers is the pathways they have opened for those who follow.
Donald Thompson | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Closing the African-American Startup Gap (Opinion)
Starting a Business

Targeted minority-lending programs have had only limited success in encouraging new-business creation among minorities. Could crowd-funding help close the startup gap?
Scott Shane | 4 min read