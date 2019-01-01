There are no Videos in your queue.
Age Bias
Startups
The annual State of Startups survey also reveals bias in tech and optimism for 2019.
I know that I'm going to be in for a tough time as soon as I realize the a potential customer is a middle-aged guy.
Women workers file more age discrimination complaints than men.
Life isn't fair. Work around it.
Just because they're inexperienced doesn't mean they can't generate great ideas.
Hiring
Even the fairest of employers knows that, for some jobs, gender, age and physical ability are valid reasons for hiring one person and not another.
Leadership
3-D printed insole company SOLS' chief executive talks raising money and managing a large team as a young female founder.
Ageism
The team at IDEO, an innovation and design firm, is inspired by Barbara Beskind's unique perspective and enthused by her resolve.
Marketing Strategies
Stereotypes can inadvertently prompt you to ignore important customer segments -- consumers who could become your top buyers.
Leadership
With more millennials in the workforce, tensions between generations are inevitable. How can young leaders take charge and be taken seriously?
Infographics
There's a lot of focus on people who start their own businesses in college, but many successful entrepreneurs start their own businesses after years of work experience. Check out these blockbuster entrepreneurs who struck out on their own in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
Growth Strategies
Workers waste a surprising amount of time due to generational conflict.
Lifestyle
If wisdom comes with age, the world's oldest people have plenty to teach us. Check out this infographic to learn their secrets.
Entrepreneurs
Three strategies for overcoming age bias when starting a business.
