My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ageism

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
Bonnie Marcus | 7 min read
Ageism and the Gender Pay Gap: Why Getting Older Can Be Problematic for Women

Ageism and the Gender Pay Gap: Why Getting Older Can Be Problematic for Women

The U.S. workforce as a whole is getting older. Can we afford to discriminate against people, particularly women, on the basis of age?
Tara O'Sullivan | 7 min read
Combating Reverse Ageism as a Young Entrepreneur

Combating Reverse Ageism as a Young Entrepreneur

When starting out in business as a young entrepreneur, your age is often a major obstacle to overcome.
Matt Rizzetta | 11 min read
Ageism Is Hurting Your Tech Company's Hiring More Than You Realize

Ageism Is Hurting Your Tech Company's Hiring More Than You Realize

Don't overlook candidates just because they have a few years of experience.
Kelly Kinnard | 7 min read
These Complaints About Millennials Are Actually Good Reasons You Should Hire Them

These Complaints About Millennials Are Actually Good Reasons You Should Hire Them

The 'personality flaws' of millennials can just as easily be seen as desirable attributes – ones that can help your company achieve prosperity and success.
Denise M. Dudley | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Meet the 91-Year-Old Who Is Finally Living Her Dream as a Tech Designer in Silicon Valley
Ageism

Meet the 91-Year-Old Who Is Finally Living Her Dream as a Tech Designer in Silicon Valley

The team at IDEO, an innovation and design firm, is inspired by Barbara Beskind's unique perspective and enthused by her resolve.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.
Tinder

30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.

The viral dating app stirs up yet more controversy with its Tinder Plus pricing structure.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Ready For Anything

Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment

Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
Gabriel Bristol | 5 min read
You Need Not Be a 20-Year-Old Techie to Found a Successful Firm
Entrepreneurship

You Need Not Be a 20-Year-Old Techie to Found a Successful Firm

Entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds can make the startup world their playground while putting stereotypes to rest.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read