Agencia de medios

Estrategias de marketing

4 puntos importantes para tener una buena relación cliente-agencia

Una estrategia de marketing sobresaliente se consigue en gran parte teniendo una excelente relación con nuestras agencias. Hoy más que nunca, trabajar en fortalecer estas relaciones en imprescindible.
Bernardo Ortiz Vlasich | 7 min read