Agri tech

This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology
Agri tech

This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology

'Start-ups should remember that their customers are traditional users of technology and not old users'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth

Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth

Agri-tech start-ups and private investors are ploughing hard for harvesting better growth ahead
Sandeep Soni | 8 min read
Budget 2017-18 Lays a Proper Roadmap for Digital Farming

Budget 2017-18 Lays a Proper Roadmap for Digital Farming

Access to the internet will allow the farmers learn about the latest technologies available in the field of agriculture.
Rajiv Tevtiya | 3 min read
Trends That Will Drive Agri-Tech Sector in 2017

Trends That Will Drive Agri-Tech Sector in 2017

The technological-led agricultural development saw India emerging as world leader in many important food commodities.
Rajiv Singh Tevtiya | 4 min read