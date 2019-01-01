My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

agtech

Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship
Steve Case

Steve Case Names 4 Industry Areas Ripe for Entrepreneurship

We're moving into a new phase, Case said this week. He calls it 'the internet of everything.'
Jeff Harbach | 5 min read