Agujero Negro

UNAM ayuda a capturar la primera imagen de un agujero negro
UNAM

La imagen que podría ser un punto negro rodeado de energía se logró gracias a la colaboración internacional en la creación de un telescopio virtual del tamaño de la Tierra.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read