My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

A.I

Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?
Automation

Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?

Hint: Check-out jobs are threatened. But service jobs with distinct cognitive skills are safe. "Terminator 2" isn't here yet.
Sam Madden | 4 min read
Are Robots The Future of Commerce?

Are Robots The Future of Commerce?

Whether you hate or love them, it's always good to know what the future of technology will hold
Sanjay Parthasarathy | 4 min read
Behind the Scenes of Haptik, Chat Based Personal Assistance

Behind the Scenes of Haptik, Chat Based Personal Assistance

Haptik claims to change the way we businesses look for conversational commerce in India
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read
Helpchat Now Doesn't Have a Chat Anymore

Helpchat Now Doesn't Have a Chat Anymore

Sick of A.I. and chat bots, Helpchat has switched back to regular tap model
Rustam Singh | 4 min read