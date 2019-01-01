My Queue

air pollution

Air Pollution Crisis: The Answer May Lie in IoT
Environment

Air Pollution Crisis: The Answer May Lie in IoT

Here's why Governments of various countries are waking up to this opportunity and investing in IoT-led air quality solutions
Dr Abhay Kumar | 3 min read
Budget 2019 overlooking Air Pollution

Budget 2019 overlooking Air Pollution

Air Pollution is adversely affecting innumerable lives for a long time now, yet Budget 2019 doesn't try to dilute it
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Social Entrepreneurship – An Answer to Global Problems

Social Entrepreneurship – An Answer to Global Problems

Entrepreneurship can Subsidize to Achieving Global Goals and Make a Modification
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
How Start-ups are Making Money Out of Thin Air

How Start-ups are Making Money Out of Thin Air

With many entrepreneurs eager to find new ways for improving air quality, the air pollution control technologies could become a huge business opportunity in coming years.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is Improving Last-mile Connectivity With a Smart Idea

This Entrepreneur is Improving Last-mile Connectivity With a Smart Idea

Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read

These #3 Companies are Fighting Smog For a Healthy Environment
air pollution

These #3 Companies are Fighting Smog For a Healthy Environment

One cannot ignore the long-term harm that plastics cause in terms of land pollution
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read