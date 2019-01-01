My Queue

Airplanes

Travel

New TSA Scanning Tech Will Let You Keep Laptops in Your Bag

The Transportation Security Administration will start installing the new X-ray scanning systems in U.S. airports this summer.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
TSA Discovers Snake Inside External Hard Drive

The smuggler is facing a fine and never made it to her intended destination.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Finnair Asks Passengers to Be Weighed Before Flying

Airlines simply don't know how much the total weight of each flight is, so Finnair is trying to get a more accurate estimate.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Pilotless Planes Are Coming. Would You Fly in One?

Only 17 percent of people say they'd board an automated aircraft.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
7 Secrets You Need to Know About Flying Private

Advice from an entrepreneur who's flown private for more than 15 years.
The Oracles | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Artificial Intelligence

Would You Fly on an AI-Backed Plane Without a Pilot?

Autopilots already fly commercial jetliners by themselves, but pilots still have to make decisions about how to program them. Boeing wants to change that.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Laptops

Laptop Ban Expansion Could Include Domestic Flights

As well as domestic flights, dozens of airports across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are also under consideration by Homeland Security.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Airplanes

Get a First Look at the World's Largest Airplane

With fuel, the Stratolaunch weighs up to 1.3 million pounds.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Uber

Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020

The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Airplanes

Check Out This Futuristic Approach to Air Travel

Fuel efficiency is just one of the potential advantages of this low-maintenance concept jet.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Amazon

Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Space in its Bid for Rapid Delivery

Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new customers.
Reuters | 5 min read
Samsung

Replacement Samsung Note 7 Phone Emits Smoke on Plane

The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.
Reuters | 3 min read
Business Travel

5 Ways to Save Time and Money on Business Travel

With the increasing number of flight delays and cancellations today, it's important for companies and travelers to reduce potential risks.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Airplanes

Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95

Sutter and his team became known as 'The Incredibles' at Boeing.
Reuters | 1 min read
Space Travel

Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen's Space Company Nears Debut of World's Biggest Plane

Allen's move coincides with a surge of new businesses planning to sell internet access, Earth imagery, climate data and other services from networks of hundreds of satellites in low-altitude orbits around Earth.
Reuters | 4 min read