Airplanes
Travel
The Transportation Security Administration will start installing the new X-ray scanning systems in U.S. airports this summer.
The smuggler is facing a fine and never made it to her intended destination.
Airlines simply don't know how much the total weight of each flight is, so Finnair is trying to get a more accurate estimate.
Only 17 percent of people say they'd board an automated aircraft.
Advice from an entrepreneur who's flown private for more than 15 years.
Artificial Intelligence
Autopilots already fly commercial jetliners by themselves, but pilots still have to make decisions about how to program them. Boeing wants to change that.
Laptops
As well as domestic flights, dozens of airports across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are also under consideration by Homeland Security.
Airplanes
With fuel, the Stratolaunch weighs up to 1.3 million pounds.
Uber
The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Airplanes
Fuel efficiency is just one of the potential advantages of this low-maintenance concept jet.
Amazon
Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new customers.
Samsung
The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.
Business Travel
With the increasing number of flight delays and cancellations today, it's important for companies and travelers to reduce potential risks.
Airplanes
Sutter and his team became known as 'The Incredibles' at Boeing.
Space Travel
Allen's move coincides with a surge of new businesses planning to sell internet access, Earth imagery, climate data and other services from networks of hundreds of satellites in low-altitude orbits around Earth.
