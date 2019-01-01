My Queue

airtel

India's Biggest Telecom Giant is Here and Beware Jio, Airtel
Telecommunications

India's Biggest Telecom Giant is Here and Beware Jio, Airtel

After months of speculations and then pleas with the Government, we have a new biggest telecom giant with the merger of Vodafone and Idea.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Unpaid Dues Haunt Vodafone & Big Day for Indian SaaS Market: 4 Things to Know Today

Unpaid Dues Haunt Vodafone & Big Day for Indian SaaS Market: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
This Techie is Helping Businesses Create Customer Interaction Through Messenger

This Techie is Helping Businesses Create Customer Interaction Through Messenger

Today, Chandrasekaran is no stranger to India having held critical posts in Leading Indian organizations like Bharti Airtel and Snapdeal.
Ritu Marya | 5 min read
How This Telecom Giant is Incorporating Start-up Culture

How This Telecom Giant is Incorporating Start-up Culture

Let's unlearn is often the mantra in the corporate world now
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read