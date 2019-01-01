My Queue

akshay kumar

Narendra Modi Unplugged: 7 Things You Didn't Know About the India PM
Politics

From accidentally becoming India's Prime Minister to not sleeping enough hours, Narendra Modi unveils it all in a fun chat with Akshay Kumar
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How Prernaa Arora Finally Realized Her Long Cherished Dream of Becoming a Film Producer

Her first collaboration Rustom went on to be a stupendous success and also got Akshay Kumar his first National Award
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Akshay Kumar: The Start-up Superhero

The Bollywood superstar talks about his journey, start-ups and the social mission of giving back
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read