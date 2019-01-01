My Queue

Albert Einstein

Why Continuous Learning Is Critical for Entrepreneurs and Their Teams
Continuous Learning

Why Continuous Learning Is Critical for Entrepreneurs and Their Teams

Staying hungry for new information can give you (and your business) an edge in an ever-changing market
Aytekin Tank | 9 min read
Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success

Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success

Lots of people are smart enough to succeed as entrepreneurs, but few have the tenacity to work through the inevitable failures.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read
10 Albert Einstein Quotes on Creativity, Happiness, Success and More

10 Albert Einstein Quotes on Creativity, Happiness, Success and More

Learn from one of the smartest people in history.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Happy Birthday, Albert Einstein! 12 Incredible Things You Never Knew About the Iconic Scientist.

Happy Birthday, Albert Einstein! 12 Incredible Things You Never Knew About the Iconic Scientist.

Born March 14, 1879, the German-born scientist was one of the most significant individuals of the 20th century.
Charles Clark | 5 min read
What Picasso, King and Einstein Have to Teach Entrepreneurs

What Picasso, King and Einstein Have to Teach Entrepreneurs

The work ethic and creative habits of these three geniuses are templates for entrepreneurs.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read

What You Can Learn From Albert Einstein on Creativity and Work Ethic
Work Ethic

What You Can Learn From Albert Einstein on Creativity and Work Ethic

'Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.'
James Clear | 4 min read
15 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You in the New Year
Project Grow

15 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You in the New Year

Whatever your goals are, it helps to hear what wise people through the ages have had to say about it.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
How to Do Business Like a Genius
Ready For Anything

How to Do Business Like a Genius

Here are four traits of highly intelligent people that everyone can adopt in business and in life.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
The Habits of the World's Smartest People (Infographic)
Ready For Anything

The Habits of the World's Smartest People (Infographic)

You don't have to be a genius to act like one. Pick up some of these habits of people with high IQs.
Kathleen Davis | 1 min read