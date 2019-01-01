My Queue

Alex Rodriguez

Hey, Entrepreneurs: Here's How to Get on Alex Rodriguez's Radar
Alex Rodriguez

Hey, Entrepreneurs: Here's How to Get on Alex Rodriguez's Radar

Want to catch a shark? Here's how to impress A-Rod.
Natalie Zfat | 1 min read
Alex Rodriguez Said That This Is the Best Advice His 'Mentor' Warren Buffett Ever Gave Him

Alex Rodriguez Said That This Is the Best Advice His 'Mentor' Warren Buffett Ever Gave Him

According to a recent interview, the former player and current baseball broadcaster owes Buffett a bit of a thank you.
Bob Bryan | 2 min read
Alex Rodriguez's 4 Major League Keys to Success

Alex Rodriguez's 4 Major League Keys to Success

A-Rod, now a guest judge on Shark Tank, saw plenty of success during his baseball career, and has since stepped up to the plate in the business world.
Jonathan Small | 4 min read
Delta Uses Facial Recognition to Launch Self-Serve Bag Drop Off

Delta Uses Facial Recognition to Launch Self-Serve Bag Drop Off

Plus 'Shark Tank's impressive list of guest judges and way to get your dream manicure in the comfort of your own home.
Venturer | 2 min read