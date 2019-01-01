My Queue

Alex Santana

¿Qué buscan las aceleradoras? Un experto lo revela en Campus Party 2017
Campus Party 2017

Imperfección y ejecución sobre la originalidad del proyecto son algunos elementos que nadie te había dicho que una aceleradora toma en cuenta. Alex Santana, director de NXTPLabs, ahonda en el tema.
Yanin Alfaro | 5 min read