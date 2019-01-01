My Queue

Alex Stamos

Yahoo Unveils Massive New Encryption Scheme to Protect Users
Yahoo Unveils Massive New Encryption Scheme to Protect Users

Online privacy champion Alex Stamos is making it a lot tougher for hackers and spies to snoop around Yahoo's insides. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
4 Things to Know About Yahoo's New Information Security VP Alex Stamos

A closer look at the outspoken NSA critic that Yahoo trusts to keep cybercrime out of its business and the business of its millions of users.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read