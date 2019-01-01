My Queue

alexa 100

Hello, Collaboration! How the Future of A.I. Lies With Brand Cross-Pollination
Artificial Intelligence

Alexa, meet Cortana. Cortana, meet Alexa -- and Siri and Google Assistant. Now, PDAs, talk amongst yourselves ...
Puneet Mehta | 6 min read
Jeep Drops a Pickup, Microsoft Tops Apple, and Alexa Is All About That Bass (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Unexpected Smart Tech Tools Are Available Right Now to Help Your Small Business

Need data analytics? Ink and toner management? Better customer service? There's a technology for that.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Position Their Brand to Dominate Voice Search

Voice search is predicted to be 50 percent of all searches by 2020. That's only two years hence. Are you getting ready?
Josh Sample | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Airbnb Adds Surfing to Its Booking Service
News and Trends

Plus, TiVo is adding Alexa voice controls to its DVRs and a startup in North Carolina is going to help home buyers make an all-cash bid.
Venturer | 1 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Take Advantage of Voice Search Marketing
voice search

Your customers are already using voice search. It's up to you and your business to meet them there.
Kevin Klein | 5 min read
Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms
Brand Identity

With the rising popularity of voice-driven AI assistants, it's important for businesses to offer a consistent brand experience.
Tara Kelly | 6 min read
SXSW 2017: Sure, You've Got a Brand Strategy, but What's Your Chat Strategy?
SXSW

The big opportunity for businesses to win with this technology lies with how well it succeeds in making their customer interactions more personable and intuitive.
Daniel Harvey | 6 min read
Whoops, Alexa Plays Porn Instead of a Kids Song!
Brain Break

In this NSFW video, Amazon put the "X" in Alexa when a child asked it to play his favorite song. (You'll want to wear headphones for this one, folks.)
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The 4 Most Important Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in India
India

Hosting isn't local. Apps are behind. And only 8 percent of Indians have smartphones. But India still offers an exciting market for future success.
Kyle York | 6 min read