Alianza televisa y iusacell

Consultoría

Se unen Iusacell y Televisa

Iusacell aceptó las condiciones impuestas por la CFC, por lo que ahora Grupo Televisa puede adquirir 50% de la compañía.
SoyEntrepreneur | 1 min read
Televisa acepta las condiciones de la CFC

La televisora aceptó las 7 condiciones impuestas por la Comisión Federal de Competencia para adquirir el 50% de Iusacell.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Televisa puede comprar 50% de Iusacell

Con esta alianza, Televisa-Iusacell se convertirá en el primer gran jugador del mercado en ofrecer cuádruple play en México.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Iusacell y Telefónica anuncian alianza

Esta alianza busca aumentar fuerzas para competir con el líder de telefonía celular en México: Telcel.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read