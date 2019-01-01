There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Alianza televisa y iusacell
Consultoría
Iusacell aceptó las condiciones impuestas por la CFC, por lo que ahora Grupo Televisa puede adquirir 50% de la compañía.
La televisora aceptó las 7 condiciones impuestas por la Comisión Federal de Competencia para adquirir el 50% de Iusacell.
Con esta alianza, Televisa-Iusacell se convertirá en el primer gran jugador del mercado en ofrecer cuádruple play en México.
Esta alianza busca aumentar fuerzas para competir con el líder de telefonía celular en México: Telcel.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?