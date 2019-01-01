My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alibaba

Alibaba's Billionaire Founder Jack Ma Says Companies Forcing Staff to Work Overtime Are 'Foolish'
Jack Ma

Alibaba's Billionaire Founder Jack Ma Says Companies Forcing Staff to Work Overtime Are 'Foolish'

He was responding to a debate over the 996 schedule, which means working 9am to 9pm, six days a week.
Laurie Chen | 4 min read
Alibaba's Opening an Online Store With Office Depot, as the 2 Companies Work to Beat Out Amazon

Alibaba's Opening an Online Store With Office Depot, as the 2 Companies Work to Beat Out Amazon

The companies hope to win over American business owners with the convenience of a one stop shop, melding Alibaba's global platform with Office Depot's U.S. experience.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space

60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space

Here are three thing entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds

Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds

This comes in spite of tariffs and other challenges to Chinese tech.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
Hayden Field | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019
Ready For Anything

Jack Ma Will Step Down as Chairman of Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba in September 2019

Ma, who will be succeeded by Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, wrote a letter to customers and shareholders explaining his decision.
Sam Jacobs | 7 min read
Alibaba's Futuristic Supermarket in China Is Light-Years Ahead of the U.S. -- and Shows Where Amazon Will Likely Take Whole Foods
Alibaba

Alibaba's Futuristic Supermarket in China Is Light-Years Ahead of the U.S. -- and Shows Where Amazon Will Likely Take Whole Foods

With facial recognition payments and 30 minute online deliveries, this supermarket chain is all about being 'insanely convenient' for the customer.
12 min read
Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure
China

Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure

Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Tara Francis Chan | 5 min read
5 Strategies From Top Firms on How to Use Machine Learning
Machine Learning

5 Strategies From Top Firms on How to Use Machine Learning

With machine learning making disruptive innovation easier than ever before, it's up to entrepreneurs to show the big kids how it's done.
Vince Lynch | 6 min read
Alibaba's Singles' Day Is a Multi-Billion-Dollar Sales Juggernaut -- and You Could Build Your Own
Marketing

Alibaba's Singles' Day Is a Multi-Billion-Dollar Sales Juggernaut -- and You Could Build Your Own

Big companies aren't the only ones who can create sales events, nor are they the only ones who can take part in them.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
22 Crazy Things We've Learned About Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma
Ready For Anything

22 Crazy Things We've Learned About Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma

From getting kidnapped to dressing up as Michael Jackson, the Alibaba founder has a lot of wacky stories to tell.
Rose Leadem | 9 min read
Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday
Online Shopping

Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday

Following in the footsteps of Alibaba and Amazon, Disney is putting forth a shopping event of its own: Force Friday.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments
Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments

The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Jeffrey Sloan | 4 min read
The Truth About Working With Asian Investors
Startup Financing

The Truth About Working With Asian Investors

Understand the opportunities and considerations for emerging companies seeking funding and strategic partnership from Asian investors.
Ekta Sahasi | 6 min read
What Trump Doesn't Understand About China's Entrepreneurial Culture
China

What Trump Doesn't Understand About China's Entrepreneurial Culture

China doesn't want to be the world's technology manufacturer; it wants to displace Silicon Valley as the world's technology innovator.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read