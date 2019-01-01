My Queue

alimentación saludable

Los mexicanos destinan 26% de sus gastos a comprar productos saludables
Los mexicanos destinan 26% de sus gastos a comprar productos saludables

Según un reporte de Nielsen, los consumidores invierten gran parte de sus ingresos a comprar alimentos catalogados como saludables.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
5 comidas para llevar a la oficina para rendir en el trabajo

Una alimentación sin déficits nutricionales puede ayudar en la mejora del rendimiento, aumentar la concentración y la productividad en el trabajo.
Entrepreneur en Español | 5 min read