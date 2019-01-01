My Queue

All Great Ideas

Why Originality Is Overrated
imitation

Inspiration needs smart action for an idea to get traction.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
What Your Great Idea Is Missing

Don't confuse originality with value.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
Is Your Idea Actually Terrible? What to Know.

Our innovation experts discuss what all bad ideas have in common and how you can bounce back.
Linda Lacina | 9 min read
To Manage Innovation, Manage Failure Better

Re-boot your mindset and your leadership to help new ideas flourish.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
Prove Your Business Idea Will Succeed

Experts in innovation explain how to validate your business idea to ensure that it will gain traction.
Linda Lacina | 8 min read

What All Great Business Ideas Share
Startup Basics

Successful businesses are built on ideas that anticipate needs, fill real gaps and can withstand the market.
Linda Lacina | 5 min read